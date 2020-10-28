COVID case prompts public shutdown of Macon County Circuit Clerk's Office

She said the COVID-positive staffer works in bookkeeping. The employees with symptoms and awaiting test results work in the civil case section and the criminal case section.

The office where these workers were based is deep in the back of the Macon County Courthouse on the entry level. Doty said the front payment office near the main entrance would remain open to the public. “I know we’ve got people with child support who depend on that money, I know it's important to keep that office open,” added Doty.

What’s less clear is what will happen going forward if the number of infections among staff at the courthouse — which recently had a judge sick with the disease but who has since recovered — increases. Doty said she should know the results of the two staffers being tested Thursday and she would make her plans after that.

“The main thing right now is keeping the public safe and my staff safe,” she said.