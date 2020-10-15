COVID-inspired alternative part of breast cancer awareness game plan

DECATUR — The October Friday night lights in Macon County usually have a pink tint to them, but not this year.
With no high school football games being played because of COVID-19, organizers of the annual Real Men Wear Pink breast cancer awareness campaign have turned to a pandemic-inspired alternative — the sale of hot-pink masks.
“It does raise some money, but more importantly what it raises is the awareness and the education,” said Valerie Jordan, the director of Oncology Services at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and an organizer of the campaign.
The masks are on sale for $5 at four locations in Decatur and proceeds benefit the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Those interested can purchase a mask at The Brass Horn, Giggles, Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy and Colee’s Corner Drugs.
Usually, the campaign, led by the hospital, uses high school and college athletic teams as the main way to promote the cause with players wearing pink gear during games.
Kevin Hinton, one of the leaders of the campaign, said he speaks to high school students every October, during Breast Cancer Awareness month, about the campaign. While the pandemic has canceled his speaking engagements at schools, Hinton said the hot-pink masks could work as “6,000 billboards” for the campaign and could bring even more awareness this year.
“I think we will get a broader impact with the masks then we would have with just the high schoolers,” Hinton said.
Hinton’s company, Maverik Marketing, makes apparel for the campaign, but for him, the cause became personal after doctors diagnosed his wife with colon cancer. Hinton credits early detection for saving her life and said he knows that a breast exam or a mammogram could save someone’s life.
“This program basically helped save my wife's life,” Hinton said.
Perhaps no one knows that lesson more than Verna LaGarde.
A breast cancer survivor from Decatur, LaGarde credits early detection for saving her life. Knowing that she was at risk for breast cancer because her mother had it, LaGarde underwent a breast cancer screening where doctors found cancer.
LaGarde, now cancer-free, wears her Real Men Wear Pink mask she got from HSHS St. Mary’s where she works as a nurse and bought another one for her daughter. But what makes it personal for LaGarde is to see men around Decatur wear pink in solidarity with breast cancer survivors like herself.
“It just sparks a flame in me because at one time there was a stigma, you know, you didn't see men in pink. But now that men have stepped forward to wear pink for whatever reason, for basically because of breast cancer awareness, that just enlightens my day or it brings joy to my heart,” LaGarde said.
The Real Men Wear Pink campaign started in Springfield in 2006, and moved to Decatur a year later. The campaign encouraged men to wear pink during October to promote awareness for breast cancer, Jordan said. Jordan and Hinton credit Lori Kerans, former head coach of the women’s basketball team at Millikin University, for the idea to have local high school and collegiate athletes wear pink during games to help further promote the cause.
