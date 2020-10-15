COVID-inspired alternative part of breast cancer awareness game plan

“I think we will get a broader impact with the masks then we would have with just the high schoolers,” Hinton said.

Hinton’s company, Maverik Marketing, makes apparel for the campaign, but for him, the cause became personal after doctors diagnosed his wife with colon cancer. Hinton credits early detection for saving her life and said he knows that a breast exam or a mammogram could save someone’s life.

“This program basically helped save my wife's life,” Hinton said.

Perhaps no one knows that lesson more than Verna LaGarde.

A breast cancer survivor from Decatur, LaGarde credits early detection for saving her life. Knowing that she was at risk for breast cancer because her mother had it, LaGarde underwent a breast cancer screening where doctors found cancer.

LaGarde, now cancer-free, wears her Real Men Wear Pink mask she got from HSHS St. Mary’s where she works as a nurse and bought another one for her daughter. But what makes it personal for LaGarde is to see men around Decatur wear pink in solidarity with breast cancer survivors like herself.