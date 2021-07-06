COVID vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday

The walk-in clinic is for patients ages 12 years and older. A photo ID or insurance card is recommended. The patient must return to the health department on July 28 for the second dose.

A parent or legal guardian must be present with the minor. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian will bring the child, the Permission/Proxy Form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian. The form must be brought to the clinic. It can be found at https://bit.ly/3vWaxzO.