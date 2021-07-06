COVID vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday

Over the past week, new COVID cases are up more than 9% across the country, as vaccine hesitancy remains high, mask mandates ease and the Delta variant spreads.
DECATUR — The
Macon County Health Department will be hosting a Pfizer vaccination clinic from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July, 7, at the health department, 1221 E. Condit St. Decatur.
The walk-in clinic is for patients ages 12 years and older. A photo ID or insurance card is recommended. The patient must return to the health department on July 28 for the second dose.
A parent or legal guardian must be present with the minor. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian will bring the child, the Permission/Proxy Form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian. The form must be brought to the clinic. It can be found at
https://bit.ly/3vWaxzO.
PHOTOS: Drive Through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport
