COVID vaccine clinics scheduled in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has announced four COVID-19 vaccination clinics for next week.

They are set for:

— Sangamon Valley High School, 398 N. Illinois St., Niantic, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. The walk-in Pfizer clinic is for those ages 12 and older. Optional registrations are being accepted at https://bit.ly/3qVM0JD.

Patients must return to Sangamon Valley High School on Aug. 3 to receive the second dose.

— Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Enter the main doors near the flag poles and proceed to the cafe area. The walk-in Pfizer clinic is for those ages 12 and older.

Patients must return to Richland Community College on Aug. 4 to receive the second dose.

— Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. The walk-in Pfizer clinic is for those ages 12 and older. Patients must return to the MCHD during regular business hours Aug. 4 to receive the second dose.

— Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Enter the main doors near the flag poles and proceed to the cafe area. The walk-in Johnson & Johnson clinic is for those ages 18 and older.

A photo ID or insurance card is recommended. A parent or legal guardian must be present with the minor. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian will bring the child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian. The form must be brought to the clinic. It can be found at https://bit.ly/3vWaxzO.

For more information, call 217-423-6988 or visit www.maconcountyhealth.org.

