DECATUR — HSHS Home Care Illinois will host a “Cram the Car” food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

A Home Care car will be parked by the employee entrance/receiving area on north side of the hospital.

Food and monetary donations collected during the event will be given to the Catholic Charities food pantry.

Suggested non-perishable items include boxed meals, pancake mix and syrup, jelly, canned fruit, pasta sauce, cereals, granola, sugar-free canned fruit, low-salt canned vegetables and large boxes of oatmeal.

For more information about the food drive, call 217-685-0702 or email Valerie.Engelbart@hshs.org or visit hshshomecare.org.

