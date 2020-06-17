Crossing Healthcare in Decatur gets 400 face shields

“Our staff members work in the testing area,” said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare. “This will help us continue with that. We go through several every single day.”

Crossing Healthcare solves populations hit hardest because of health care disparities. “Particularly Latino and people of color,” Andricks said.

Community health centers, such as Crossing, provide healthcare to under-served populations. The facility has been available to the local community for nearly 50 years, Andricks said. “We are their healthcare,” she said.

Andricks said face shields, masks, gowns and gloves are difficult to procure. “These supplies are not only in short supply, but costly as well,” she said. “Our staff are working very hard to obtain those things.”

The homemade masks made of cloth are given to other Crossing patients when they enter the building. The staff wear the surgical masks.

The face shield donations were appreciated by Andricks and her staff. “They will go to great use,” she said. “It’s a relief to have things like this donated.”