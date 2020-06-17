Crossing Healthcare in Decatur gets 400 face shields

DECATUR — A community health care provider on Wednesday received a boost in coronavirus protection equipment.
Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, stopped by Crossing Healthcare to drop off about 400 face shields for those in the facility helping to detect the coronavirus.
“As a partnership with John Deere in Moline along with United Auto Workers, they have been providing face shields as a public service,” Manar said. “I wanted to make sure the good work that Crossing (does) gets recognized.”
The state senator has a special connection with Crossing Healthcare. “I love the place and the work that’s done here,” Manar said. “It’s good work that’s done here each and every day.”
The face shields are plastic coverings designed to protect the entire face. The Crossing healthcare providers will utilize the shields. The facility is a Illinois Department of Public Health testing site for the coronavirus. The tents located in the back of the Crossing Healthcare building are set up to provide COVID-19 testing.
“Our staff members work in the testing area,” said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare. “This will help us continue with that. We go through several every single day.”
Crossing Healthcare solves populations hit hardest because of health care disparities. “Particularly Latino and people of color,” Andricks said.
Community health centers, such as Crossing, provide healthcare to under-served populations. The facility has been available to the local community for nearly 50 years, Andricks said. “We are their healthcare,” she said.
Andricks said face shields, masks, gowns and gloves are difficult to procure. “These supplies are not only in short supply, but costly as well,” she said. “Our staff are working very hard to obtain those things.”
The homemade masks made of cloth are given to other Crossing patients when they enter the building. The staff wear the surgical masks.
The face shield donations were appreciated by Andricks and her staff. “They will go to great use,” she said. “It’s a relief to have things like this donated.”
Local hospitals and other healthcare facilities have been accepting PPE donations since the pandemic began months ago. Before entering any of the buildings, patients and visitors are required to wear masks or face coverings.
“Anyone caring for a patient who is COVID-19 positive or is suspected of possibly being positive wears full personal protective equipment (PPE), including respirator, eye protection, gloves and gowns,” said Angie Muhs, communications manager for Decatur Memorial Hospital. “Direct care providers and other patients will wear medical grade face masks. Cloth masks are currently utilized by non-direct patient care colleagues and visitors.”
According to Muhs, the hospital has had supplies of all PPE throughout the pandemic. “While we appreciate the community’s donations of cloth masks, we do not currently need them,” she said.
HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is also thankful for the community’s support during the pandemic. “Right now, our PPE supplies are steady,” said Marketing Specialist Andrew Dilbeck. “But if you have PPE or would like to donate financially please reach out to the St. Mary’s Foundation at Julie.Moore@hshs.org or by calling (217) 464-5730.”
