CVS offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccines and same-day appointments
DECATUR — CVS Pharmacies is now offering walk-in and same-day appointment COVID-19 vaccines.

Same-day scheduling is available at CVS.com with appointments available as soon as one hour from scheduling. Appointments are updated throughout the day to account for cancellations and new openings.

Vaccinations are available at more than 300 CVS stores in Illinois.

