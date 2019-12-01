Dear Dr. Roach: A flu shot is the best way to prevent the flu

Dear Dr. Roach: I've caught a flu. That's despite taking vitamin C, garlic and oil of oregano. I gave up on echinacea a long time ago. I try to get enough rest and live a relatively healthy life. I take no prescription drugs, and you'd think at age 59 I'd have built immunity to the latest bug.
If there's a cold or flu circulating, I always get it. Why do I have such a bad immune system? I am diligent with handwashing and hygiene, but still, I get sick. Could it be related to extreme stress in childhood, which diminished my immune system?
-- S.M.
A: Influenza, the "flu," is a contagious virus. Keeping your hands clean provides some protection, but the virus can be transmitted through the air in addition to hand-to-hand contact. The best way of improving your immunity to influenza is by taking the vaccine, which changes every year to best match the strains that are expected to circulate. The vaccine provides only partial protection. It's still possible to get the flu after vaccination, but any protection is helpful. The vaccine helps reduce hospitalizations and deaths from influenza.
High amounts of stress do take their toll on the immune system, although I don't know of proof that stress in childhood would affect you 50 years later.
Dr. Roach writes: A recent column on chigger bites generated many letters. Many of these were folk remedies, such as putting nail polish or oil on the bite. This is based on the misconception that chiggers burrow into the skin and can be suffocated, but this isn't how chiggers work. They do attach to the skin, and the digestive enzymes in their saliva dissolve a hole in your skin. That's why washing with soap and water after exposure is important.
Others wrote about preventing a chigger bite in the first place. Most readers recommended DEET, but others recommended sulfur powder. Both are effective.