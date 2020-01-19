Dear Dr. Roach: A liver transplant is necessary with advanced disease

Dear Dr. Roach: My son is 62 years old and has cirrhosis of the liver. He does not drink. Years ago, he had a blood transfusion that turned out to have hepatitis C. He cannot get a liver transplant. He has ascites, which needs to get drained once a week. It is very painful.
I heard that someone compatible could donate part of his or her liver. Would this be beneficial?
-- B.M.
You have free articles remaining.
A: A viral disease that is spread in North America mostly through blood transfusions or the use of infected needles, hepatitis C is one of the most common causes of cirrhosis and end-stage liver disease. Fortunately, in the past few years, highly effective treatment for hepatitis C has been developed. In the future, fewer people should go on to develop cirrhosis due to hepatitis C.
With very advanced cirrhosis, the only curative treatment is a liver transplant. A transplant can come from a deceased donor, but also from a living donor. A few hundred living donor transplants are done per year in the U.S. In adult-to-adult transplant, the right lobe of the liver is donated, with a mortality risk to the donor of about 0.5%. One major advantage to living donor donation is that it can be done usually much faster than waiting for a compatible liver to become available.
The criteria for receiving a living donor transplant are the same as they are for a deceased donor transplant. I don't know why your son isn't able to get a liver transplant. Severe liver disease -- such as needing drainage of ascites, a fluid buildup in the abdomen indicative of high pressure and severe cirrhosis of the liver -- is the key reason to get it. It may be that he has another disease that would make surgery too dangerous.
You need to find out from his liver doctor why he isn't considered a candidate for liver transplant.