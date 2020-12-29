Dear Dr. Roach: A strategy for the pneumonia vaccines

A: There are two pneumonia vaccines. One is the 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine, often called by its brand name, Pneumovax. The evidence that it is beneficial is strong. It reduced the most serious type of invasive disease (such as meningitis) by 75% and of less serious, but still important, disease (such as pneumonia) by more than 50%. This vaccine should be given at age 65 to otherwise healthy people, but also to younger people with certain medical conditions, including people with most chronic heart and lung problems.

The second type of pneumonia vaccine is the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Prevnar. It is also effective, and against some different strains from those covered by the 23-valent vaccine. It was also shown to reduce infections caused by the bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae by 50% to 75%. However, because the PCV13 vaccine has been given to children since 2014, the rate of disease caused by strains that are covered by the vaccine has dramatically decreased in adults. A repeat study was unable to show a benefit now that there is so much less invasive pneumococcal disease in adults. For this reason, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its recommendation. It is now left up to the physician and patient to decide whether to give the vaccine. In general, I still recommend it, as there is very low risk in giving the vaccine.