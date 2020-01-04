Dear Dr. Roach: A tart remedy to keep kidney stones from recurring

Dear Dr. Roach: My husband had a kidney stone, and the doctor used shock waves to clear it up. Now the doctor says he needs to take fresh lemon juice twice a day, all his life. None of the other men in the community center with stones have been recommended lemon juice. We would like your opinion.
-- M.C.
A: Lemon juice is tart because of its high concentration of citric acid. Citric acid is essentially turned into bicarbonate in the body, and the excess bicarbonate is excreted in the kidney. This raises the pH of the urine and makes it harder for both calcium stones and uric acid stones to form.
Citric acid itself in the urine -- what hasn't been metabolized -- binds to oxalate, preventing it from making calcium oxalate stones. The addition of citric acid is particularly helpful in people who have a diet with lower amounts of animal protein, so animal protein should be modest and plant protein emphasized in your husband's diet.
Potassium citrate tablets are commonly prescribed to people with recurrent kidney stones. However, lemon juice is also proven effective at reducing stone formation. Lime juice, orange juice and melon juice are other good sources of citric acid, but avoid grapefruit and cranberry juice, as they are high in oxalates. The potassium, found in both fruit and the tablet, is synergistic at reducing stone risk. Plenty of water is always important for any person with kidney stones.
I do worry about the teeth in consuming very concentrated acid like lemon juice, so I usually prescribe the tablet, but 4 ounces of juice daily is certainly a reasonable option.