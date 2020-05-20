Dear Dr. Roach: A tear in artery leaves behind headaches, vertigo and pain

Dear Dr. Roach: Our 44-year-old daughter had an event called VAD, vertebral artery dissection -- a tear in an inner artery -- which has turned her life upside down. She was very fortunate to have been seen by an emergency room doctor who had heard of VAD and immediately put her on aspirin and Plavix to try to prevent a stroke. The pain was a level 9 out of 10 for the first two weeks, presenting itself as a dagger in her left temple. She did have a small stroke, which has triggered continuing vertigo. Her neurologist is excellent; however, the prognosis is unknown for the healing of the tear and the relief from the vertigo. Her base headache is a 2-3 with occasional bouts of an 8-9 pain level six weeks later.