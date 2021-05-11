Dear Dr. Roach: A year of data and testing backs up vaccine safety, results

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a teacher scheduled to get the Pfizer vaccine on Friday. My mom keeps sending me stuff about why I shouldn't get it -- fear of what it will do to the immune system in the future. Everything I've read confirms it's safe, but she is freaking me out a little. Could you send me some encouragement as to its safety?

-- M.C.

A: All the data we have so far -- and it's a year of safety data -- tells us that this is both a safe and effective vaccine. I, and now my whole family, have received the vaccine after I read the safety and efficacy studies.

There have been times when vaccines have had safety problems; however, when those have occurred, the problems generally were seen within weeks of giving the vaccine. Millions of people have now had the vaccine. The likelihood of an unknown bad effect that will show up later becomes very remote at those numbers. It's not impossible, so I understand why your mom is concerned. The risk is very small.

You must balance the small potential risk of the vaccine against the risk of getting COVID. Half a million Americans -- and millions more people worldwide -- have died from COVID, and tens of millions are experiencing long-term side effects.