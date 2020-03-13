Dear Dr. Roach: ACE inhibitors have multiple benefits, especially for diabetics

Dear Dr. Roach: I have Type 1 diabetes. In addition to an insulin pump, I was started on lisinopril. No follow-up blood test to check creatinine or high potassium levels was ever scheduled. The side effect of cough was more than I could tolerate. I requested a different high blood pressure medication with kidney protection benefits and was started on an angiotensin receptor blocker, Cozaar, but with no follow-up blood test to check on creatinine or high potassium levels, which is indicated in my diabetes bible. Since it was printed, has there been a change in the guidelines?
A: ACE inhibitors like lisinopril and angiotensin receptor blockers have multiple benefits, especially in people with diabetes. These medications reduce risk of both heart and kidney disease. However, they can cause some problems. It is expected that both creatinine (a measure of kidney function) and potassium (an important salt in the cells and blood) will increase with treatment. An increase in greater than 25% of the creatinine is concerning, and very elevated potassium levels can be dangerous. Thus, published recommendations suggest checking both within the first few weeks of starting treatment, and every 6-12 months when on chronic treatment. It sounds like your diabetes bible is correct and your blood tests were mistakenly omitted.
Dear Dr. Roach: It was with some sadness that I read your letter from M.K. regarding her husband who won't take his mobile oxygen tank when he leaves the house. Ten years ago on Christmas Eve, this same sort of vanity killed my wonderful mother-in-law. Too vain and stubborn to listen to those around her, she left the house on a cold day to do some shopping. No one was there to see it happen, but she evidently collapsed in her car because she did not bring her oxygen into the store with her. She was revived a couple of times, but died almost at the stroke of midnight Christmas Eve.
This was a tragedy that did not have to happen. It is definitely not a risk worth taking.
A: While there is no guarantee the oxygen would have prevented her passing, oxygen does help people with COPD, like emphysema, live longer and with a better quality of life.