Dear Dr. Roach: ACE inhibitors have multiple benefits, especially for diabetics

Dear Dr. Roach: I have Type 1 diabetes. In addition to an insulin pump, I was started on lisinopril. No follow-up blood test to check creatinine or high potassium levels was ever scheduled. The side effect of cough was more than I could tolerate. I requested a different high blood pressure medication with kidney protection benefits and was started on an angiotensin receptor blocker, Cozaar, but with no follow-up blood test to check on creatinine or high potassium levels, which is indicated in my diabetes bible. Since it was printed, has there been a change in the guidelines?

A: ACE inhibitors like lisinopril and angiotensin receptor blockers have multiple benefits, especially in people with diabetes. These medications reduce risk of both heart and kidney disease. However, they can cause some problems. It is expected that both creatinine (a measure of kidney function) and potassium (an important salt in the cells and blood) will increase with treatment. An increase in greater than 25% of the creatinine is concerning, and very elevated potassium levels can be dangerous. Thus, published recommendations suggest checking both within the first few weeks of starting treatment, and every 6-12 months when on chronic treatment. It sounds like your diabetes bible is correct and your blood tests were mistakenly omitted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}