Dear Dr. Roach: Additional medicine won't always help elderly diabetics

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 79-year-old male who had a stent placed three years ago because of an 80% blocked left anterior descending coronary artery. Ever since then, I have been watching my diet carefully with the help of a hospital dietitian, trying to walk about a mile a day, three to four days per week, and doing cardiac rehab two days per week.

My fasting blood sugar (glucose) level for the past year is in the high 90s. My A1C has varied from 6.2 to 6.7 over the past three years (taken at six-month intervals) with the most recent at 6.5. It has been in this range for the past nine years with a peak reading of 6.8 in 2011. My family doctor insists I am diabetic and wants to put me on metformin; my cardiologist feels as long as I keep my A1C at current levels he would hold off on the medication.

I am confused about which advice I should follow and if there is any downside to taking the metformin. What is the A1C really measuring? I have been told the A1C is measuring my blood sugar over an extended period of time. With blood sugar levels like I have, is there a conflict between the two measurements? What average instantaneous blood sugar reading would equate to an A1C below 6?

-- L.M.G.