Dear Dr. Roach: After 44 years, breast implant ruptures, causing concern

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 73 and had silicone implants put in when I was 29. Other than getting firm, I've never had a problem with them. I have had a mammogram every year since I was 45 and all has been well except for this year, when the right implant showed up as ruptured. This was five months ago. I've had three opinions, two from plastic surgeons and one from my primary doctor that I should replace.
Please convince me that I need to do this when I have no pain and they are so encapsulated that the silicone is going nowhere. Also, it's expensive, I'm a senior and I don't want to go through all that it would entail for me to do so.
-- V.C.
A: As your doctors have told you, removal is the standard recommendation for a woman with a ruptured silicone implant. There are three major reasons why: cosmetic result, symptoms and possibility of developing medical problems from the ruptured silicone.
If you are satisfied with the cosmetic result and have no symptoms, then your concern should be about development of medical illness, and this is a controversial area. Some studies have shown an increase in risk of problems, while others have not.
One concern is anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a rare cancer (approximately 10 people per year), for which breast implants are a risk factor, particularly when the breast implant is "textured." The risk for this cancer is low, thought to be between one person in 1,000 to one person in 30,000 with an implant. Several sources I found recommended removal of a ruptured textured implant due to possible increased risk, though I can't find out how much more risk there may be.
Another concern has been the development of autoimmune diseases, such as Sjogren syndrome, scleroderma and rheumatoid arthritis, all of which have been reported after breast implants. However, a Danish study showed no increase in risk of any connective tissue or rheumatic disease in women with ruptured silicone implants.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Is there a way to do a noninvasive, easily reversible vasectomy?
-- K.M.B.
A: Vasectomy is a safe and highly effective procedure to assure permanent male sterility. Although the preferred technique in the U.S. is a no-scalpel vasectomy, in my opinion, it cannot be considered noninvasive. Minimally invasive is a more correct term.
Complications are uncommon, and include infection and post-vasectomy pain syndrome (both less than 1% with the no-scalpel method). The overall rate of pregnancy after vasectomy is approximately 1 in 2,000.
Vasectomy is for men who want permanent sterility: They are sure they never want children again. Men should not think of a vasectomy as a reversible procedure. Nevertheless, reversal of vasectomy is still sometimes attempted. In the best of hands, the success rate is 50% to 70%. Consequently, careful counseling is mandatory prior to vasectomy. Also, men need to know that although a successful vasectomy protects against pregnancy, it does not protect against sexually transmitted infections.
Most men tolerate the procedure quite well. Some of my patients have noted post-procedure pain, but a few days of light activity and pain relievers is generally adequate. One or two have had unexpectedly high amounts of pain requiring more potent pain relievers for a few days.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was discharged from the Army with an epigastric hernia, which I was told was the size of a football and was considered disabling. Recently I was examined and told that my hernia could be fixed by surgery. I'm concerned because I had a heart attack a few years ago and had four blocked arteries. I feel that at age 82, surgery is too dangerous. My cardiologist recommended against surgery. Should I get surgery?
-- A.H.
A: A hernia is a defect in the abdominal wall, with the possibility that the abdominal contents, such as bowel, could come through the opening. An epigastric hernia occurs in the midline between the navel and the bottom of the breastbone. Extensive physical conditioning, such as you probably received during Army training, is a known risk factor for epigastric hernia.
There's one critical piece of information you haven't told me, and that is whether the hernia is causing symptoms, usually pain. If there is pain, you would have to decide by weighing the risk of surgery against the benefit of pain relief. Most people with epigastric hernias have only mild discomfort. Although surgery is typically lower risk, any surgery has risks, and because of your history of heart attack and known blockages, your risk is higher than an average 82-year-old's. The fact that your cardiologist is recommending against this should be taken very seriously.
In absence of symptoms, or with very mild symptoms, I would not recommend surgery for a person in your situation. The risk of complications from an epigastric hernia is small. The most dangerous complication is a loop of bowel coming through the hernia opening and getting stuck (called incarceration) or worse yet, losing its blood supply (called strangulation). These are surgical emergencies, and happen in 2%-3% of people every year. That's the overall number; epigastric has a lower risk. Obviously, repair at a younger age makes more sense due to a longer lifetime of risk as well as (usually) lower risk from surgery.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor said that an ultrasound and blood tests show that I have fatty liver. I drink wine and a beer occasionally. What is fatty liver? How did I get it, and what can I do about it?
-- E.M.
A: Fatty liver is a catch-all term for abnormal fat depositions in the liver. These can come about in people with heavy alcohol use: Only about 1% of people who have two to four drinks per day will develop alcoholic fatty liver disease, but 6% of those who have eight drinks per day will.
For nondrinkers, or people who drink only occasionally, the major risks are older age, diabetes, being male and being overweight or obese, especially when the weight is predominantly around the abdomen. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is extremely prevalent in the United States: 10% to 46% of people have it. It is now among the leading causes of cirrhosis in the U.S.
The major treatments for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease are lifestyle changes. Alcohol abstinence is recommended, even modest alcohol use like you. If you are overweight, weight loss is the primary treatment. One authority recommends a goal of 5% to 7% of body weight (so, 10-14 pounds if you weigh 200 pounds, for example). Regular physical activity was found to reduce overall mortality rates in people with NAFLD as well, independent of the effect on body weight.
Because viral hepatitis can be much more severe in a person with fatty liver, you should be sure you are immune to hepatitis A and hepatitis B (your doctor can do blood tests to be certain, and can give the appropriate vaccines if you are not immune). If you have diabetes, careful control of diabetes is essential. Because people with NAFLD are at increased risk of heart disease, other risk factors, especially blood pressure and cholesterol levels, should be more aggressively treated, including with medication therapy if lifestyle changes are not enough.
