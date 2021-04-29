Dear Dr. Roach: Agent Orange linked to some cancers, but not melanoma

"There is inadequate or insufficient evidence to determine whether there is an association between the COIs and any other specific type of cancer."

The report looked specifically at melanoma and noted inadequate research to make a statement on whether melanoma risk would be increased by exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam.

Major risk factors for melanoma include lighter skin and excess exposure to ultraviolet light. Your husband was almost certainly exposed to excess ultraviolet light in Vietnam. Few people took precautions at that time. Although the sun exposure probably increased his risk, I cannot say whether exposure to Agent Orange increased your husband's risk for melanoma.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have started to do some cooking. Some recipes simply call for "salt," some for "sea salt," and others call for "kosher salt." Are there any differences among these from a health standpoint?

-- R.V.