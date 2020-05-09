Dear Dr. Roach: All X-rays and CT scans use radiation

Dear Dr. Roach: I became short of breath walking upstairs or during mild exercise, like walking a short distance. My stress test was normal, heart normal and blood pressure good. My doctor has ordered a coronary calcium score. Should I be concerned about the amount of radiation in this CT scan?
-- P.M.
A: A coronary calcium score is performed by a special CT scanner. It determines the amount of calcium in the coronary arteries. There is a very good but not perfect correlation between calcium in the arteries of the heart and the likelihood of blockages in those arteries. Blockages can cause symptoms, and if they progress or rupture, they can cause a heart attack.
A normal coronary calcium, especially in combination with a normal stress test, makes significant blockages in the artery very unlikely.
All X-rays and CT scans use radiation. However, the amount of radiation from the most modern dedicated coronary calcium CT scanners -- called an electron-beam CT -- is very small: 0.6 mSv.
Dear Dr. Roach: I was receiving testosterone injections for a diagnosed low testosterone level (96, with the normal 300-720). I received testosterone injections for a number of years, as directed by my doctor at that time. Ultimately, I changed doctors. My symptoms in the past year continue to point to low testosterone, in my mind. I have low energy level, low libido and erectile dysfunction.
A: If a person with normal testosterone takes a large amount of extra testosterone, such as athletes looking for a performance boost, there are significant risks. Scientists used to worry that a similar issue would be the case if a person with low testosterone took a replacement dose to get him into the normal range, but the fears of testosterone replacement therapy have been proven largely unjustified.
Given your symptoms and your definite low level, experts would agree that you are a good candidate for long-term testosterone replacement therapy.
