Dear Dr. Roach: Allergist will need to step in to assess beta blocker rash

Dear Dr. Roach: I have a dilemma. I suffered an aortic dissection nine months ago and was put on labetalol. I have bounced back well, and at age 84 take care of my house and husband, cook for three adults and am generally healthy. I developed an allergy to labetalol so I started taking metoprolol and am allergic to that also. My heart doctor does not want me to stop. He insists I take a beta blocker. My dermatologist has me on my third course of prednisone. If the allergic rash returns, my choices are live with it or go on an immune system suppressant (CellCept). I am very sensitive to drugs, and have reacted to multiple medications. Half an adult dose usually works for me. At my age and with my sensitivity I do not want to use CellCept. Do I have any other options?