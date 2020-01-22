Dear Dr. Roach: Amlodipine not associated with BP medicine recalls

A: Yogurt has two potential benefits: the bacteria and the calcium. Many, but not all, yogurts are made with live bacteria, and these can live in our intestines. It's not really clear what benefit they have for people who are healthy and have no symptoms. It's possible they might prevent problems later, but there is very little evidence for that. However, for people with intestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, the healthy bacteria in yogurt can improve symptoms. Yogurt is also a good source of calcium, and 91-year-old men and women should ensure adequate calcium, since osteoporosis is common in people of that age.