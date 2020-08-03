Dear Dr. Roach: Anti-Parkinson's medication also helps prevent influenza

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: About 20 years ago, I was prescribed amantadine to offset the side effects of psychiatric medications I was being given. I also have always been predisposed to serious flu complications, even though I did get flu shots. Amantadine not only helped with side effects, but I very seldom got the flu.

Then my doctor thought it best that I end the amantadine. I ended the medication some six months ago, and after the first month, I once again was experiencing multiple occurrences of respiratory problems. Flu, bronchitis, pneumonia, etc., and some slight symptoms of less desirable effects from the psychiatric medications have reappeared.

-- R.L.O.

A: Amantadine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1968 as a preventive and treatment for the Asian influenza pandemics of the time. It works by blocking a viral protein specific for influenza and wouldn't be expected to be effective against other respiratory viruses.

In 1969, a woman taking it for influenza noted dramatic improvement in her Parkinson's disease symptoms, which worsened again once she stopped it. So the drug was tested for use in Parkinson's disease. After studies showed success, it was approved by the FDA for Parkinson's.