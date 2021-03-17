Dear Dr. Roach: Anxiety attacks benefit from expert help

Since your daughter-in-law is having severe symptoms, I would really recommend she see an expert.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 92-year-old man who is experiencing frequent urination. I urinate two or three times during the evening and during the day. It seems to be worse when I change from the sitting position. Are there any medications that may help?

-- R.T.

A: I suspect you have benign prostatic hyperplasia, or enlargement of the prostate gland; however, your doctor will need to do an evaluation before making the diagnosis for sure and discussing treatment. Urine infections can cause these symptoms, and there are other causes of excess urinating, such as new or poorly controlled diabetes.

Since the vast majority of men in their 90s will have enlargement of the prostate, I suspect your symptoms are most likely due to this condition. Although you ask specifically about medication treatment, there are some interventions you can try before considering medication.