Dear Dr. Roach: Anxiety behind the wheel not necessarily due to medication

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 66-year-old man. I take medicine for blood pressure, atrial fibrillation and asthma. Three of my medications (diltiazem, carvedilol, albuterol) say that they can cause driving problems. My problem is that over the past two years, I have been having anxiety problems while driving on the interstate or small rural roads. I have always been a good driver, and I have never had an accident.

I am uneasy behind the wheel doing the speed limit, passing cars and changing lanes. I have discussed this with a number of doctors, and they have not given me any advice. I have asked my personal doctor to put all of my meds into a computer to make sure they are not reacting with each other. Any ideas would be greatly appreciated.

-- S.S.

A: I looked at the list of medicines you take. Only two that I saw were concerning, and neither was one of the three you mentioned. There have not been consistent associations with driving accidents with any of the drugs you mentioned, but you are also taking the antihistamine cetirizine (Zyrtec) and the sleeping medication zolpidem (Ambien).