Dear Dr. Roach: Arterial-brachial index measures artery blockage

A vascular surgeon is an expert in management of blockages in arteries, and it sounds like he doesn't think your symptoms are due to blockages. I would recommend you confirm that with the surgeon, and if that's true, then you should discuss your arthritis symptoms and spinal stenosis with your regular family doctor.

Making as sure as possible of the cause of the pain is important, as it will help decide whether medication or other intervention (with caution due to your being 88) is appropriate.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you explain what postnasal drip is? How damaging is it, and can it be cured? My wife has it and coughs a lot. Her eyes water, and she always feels poorly.

A: Postnasal drip isn't a diagnosis, it's a symptom. The nasal passages have an opening in the front (the nostrils) as well as in the back, to the nasopharynx. Any condition that can cause a runny nose can also cause postnasal drip, which is just the term used for mucus going into the back of the throat. Allergies, infection and nonallergic irritation all can cause the lining of the nasal passages and the sinuses to secrete excess mucus. It is annoying but not dangerous.