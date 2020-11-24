Dear Dr. Roach: Arterial-brachial index measures artery blockage

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 88-year-old woman in good health except that I have had a lot of leg and back pain in the past two or so years. I had spinal stenosis, and I have arthritis as well. A vascular surgeon performed a lower extremity duplex Doppler test last month. It showed an ankle-brachial index of 0.76 on the right and 0.57 on the left. The surgeon said nothing has changed since the last test and that I should see him again in a year. I need help because I'm in pain, and there is no medication that helps. I stay fairly active and take care of my 93-year-old husband who suffers from dementia, as well as doing all the cooking, shopping and cleaning.
A: The arterial-brachial index is a measure of blockages in the arteries. Levels between 0.4 and 0.9 often come with symptoms. The symptoms of blocked arteries are pain with exercise, often in the calf muscles, which go away within a minute or so of stopping exercise. This is due to the muscles not getting enough oxygen-rich blood to support activity. As the arterial-brachial index gets lower, below 0.4, leg pain may occur even at rest, and people are at risk for nonhealing ulcers.
Arthritis and spinal stenosis may cause leg pain as well, but the characteristics of the pain are usually different enough that a careful history can sort out which is the likely cause of the pain. Sometimes it is hard to determine, and further testing is needed. If the pain is thought to be from the blockages, then a stent or similar procedure to open the arteries would be considered.
A vascular surgeon is an expert in management of blockages in arteries, and it sounds like he doesn't think your symptoms are due to blockages. I would recommend you confirm that with the surgeon, and if that's true, then you should discuss your arthritis symptoms and spinal stenosis with your regular family doctor.
Making as sure as possible of the cause of the pain is important, as it will help decide whether medication or other intervention (with caution due to your being 88) is appropriate.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you explain what postnasal drip is? How damaging is it, and can it be cured? My wife has it and coughs a lot. Her eyes water, and she always feels poorly.
A: Postnasal drip isn't a diagnosis, it's a symptom. The nasal passages have an opening in the front (the nostrils) as well as in the back, to the nasopharynx. Any condition that can cause a runny nose can also cause postnasal drip, which is just the term used for mucus going into the back of the throat. Allergies, infection and nonallergic irritation all can cause the lining of the nasal passages and the sinuses to secrete excess mucus. It is annoying but not dangerous.
Treatment of the excess mucus starts with understanding why it is being made. The fact that your wife also has watery eyes is pretty strong evidence that she has allergies that are affecting both the nasal passages and the eyes. In that case, treatment can be staying away from the allergen (whatever is causing the reaction), using medication to reduce the body's response to the allergen or a combination of these strategies.
A physician can guess what the allergen might be based on the pattern of symptoms. For example, allergies worse in the fall are often due to weeds (such as ragweed), but in some areas of the country they might be due to grasses or even trees. Symptoms that go year-round might be allergies to dust mites, insects or animals. Sometimes, it is worthwhile to try to find the specific allergens causing symptoms, done through skin or blood testing. That can lead to the most specific advice on how to avoid the allergens. Often, however, physicians choose to treat without knowing the specific allergen.
People with runny nose (or postnasal drip) and watery eyes usually get significant relief from antihistamines. However, there are several classes of drugs that are also effective, and some people need to have a combination.
I will note that cough may be due only to the allergies and postnasal drip, but allergic asthma should at least be considered. In general, if symptoms continue despite several trials of therapy, a referral to a specialist, such as an allergist, is appropriate for further evaluation.
