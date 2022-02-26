 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dear Dr. Roach: Asthmatic's nasal polyps persist despite surgery

  • 0
keithroach

Dr. Keith Roach

Dear Dr. Roach: I have suffered from asthma and nasal polyps for more than 20 years. The asthma is controlled, and I mention it only because it might have some connection with my polyps. The polyps get so bad that both sides of my nose are blocked, and I have to breathe through my mouth. It is miserable. I have had three surgeries to remove polyps over the past 20 or so years, which involves a trip to the hospital and anesthesia. They always grow back. My current ENT now removes them in an office procedure. While not fun, it gets the job done, and it is preferable to not being able to breathe through my nose. Unfortunately, they grow back within a year.

My ENT has mentioned the drug Dupixent as a possible solution. I have researched it and see that it has to be injected every two weeks. I am not sure I want to go that route, but I would like more information before I make a decision.

Can you give me your thoughts on this drug and whether you would recommend it for someone with my condition?

-- J.G.

People are also reading…

A: Asthma and nasal polyps frequently occur at the same time, sometimes called "united airway disease." When combined with aspirin sensitivity, it has the eponym "Samter's triad," or "aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease." In any given person, either the asthma or the nasal symptoms may be more problematic.

Standard treatment for nasal polyps includes tobacco cessation, if appropriate. If specific allergens can be identified, they can be avoided as much as possible. However, medications like nasal saline and steroids, along with other medications, sometimes including antibiotics, are usually required for symptom relief. If medicines don't work, surgery is often tried. But surgery by itself isn't a cure; the medications need to continue.

As a generalist, I treat chronic sinus disease routinely, but your symptoms clearly need an expert. Your expert is recommending a drug that is both pretty safe and moderately effective, and I would recommend a trial of the medication to most people in your situation.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — More than 1,000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday as the chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South.

UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate

UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate

LONDON (AP) — People with COVID-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the U.K. government has announced, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.

Beijing's Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment

Beijing's Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment

BEIJING (AP) — A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world’s most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID “closed loop" enforced by China's authoritarian government.

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she still plans to carry on working. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain's political spectrum for the famously stoic 95-year-old.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News