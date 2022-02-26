Dear Dr. Roach: Asthmatic's nasal polyps persist despite surgery

Dear Dr. Roach: I have suffered from asthma and nasal polyps for more than 20 years. The asthma is controlled, and I mention it only because it might have some connection with my polyps. The polyps get so bad that both sides of my nose are blocked, and I have to breathe through my mouth. It is miserable. I have had three surgeries to remove polyps over the past 20 or so years, which involves a trip to the hospital and anesthesia. They always grow back. My current ENT now removes them in an office procedure. While not fun, it gets the job done, and it is preferable to not being able to breathe through my nose. Unfortunately, they grow back within a year.

My ENT has mentioned the drug Dupixent as a possible solution. I have researched it and see that it has to be injected every two weeks. I am not sure I want to go that route, but I would like more information before I make a decision.

Can you give me your thoughts on this drug and whether you would recommend it for someone with my condition?

-- J.G.

A: Asthma and nasal polyps frequently occur at the same time, sometimes called "united airway disease." When combined with aspirin sensitivity, it has the eponym "Samter's triad," or "aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease." In any given person, either the asthma or the nasal symptoms may be more problematic.

Standard treatment for nasal polyps includes tobacco cessation, if appropriate. If specific allergens can be identified, they can be avoided as much as possible. However, medications like nasal saline and steroids, along with other medications, sometimes including antibiotics, are usually required for symptom relief. If medicines don't work, surgery is often tried. But surgery by itself isn't a cure; the medications need to continue.

As a generalist, I treat chronic sinus disease routinely, but your symptoms clearly need an expert. Your expert is recommending a drug that is both pretty safe and moderately effective, and I would recommend a trial of the medication to most people in your situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0