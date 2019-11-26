Dear Dr. Roach: At what age can a woman stop annual mammograms?

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 85-year-old woman in very good health. I have had a mammogram done every year for the past 45 years, each scan being excellent, with no problems. I have stipulated in my living will that I do not want chemotherapy or radiation treatments should any kind of cancer develop. Do I really need to continue with the procedure of annual mammogram testing?
— S.S.
A: The most important point is that it is your body and your choice. You can choose not to have mammograms or any other procedure done. But it sounds like you are asking for my medical judgment in your case.
There are very limited data on mammogram screening for women age 80 or older. One study found that women who were screened had no difference in breast cancer rate, stage or mortality compared with women who were not screened. Some expert groups recommend doing mammograms only in women whose life expectancy is 10 years or more. The average life expectancy for an 85-year-old woman is about six years, but very healthy 85-year-old women may have 10 years or more in life expectancy. Overall, though, expert recommendations certainly do not strongly support mammography in a woman your age.
It seems you have strong feelings about treating cancer. It is true that early cancer, such as that found on mammography, can be treated sometimes with surgery alone. If you would not consider surgery, then I would recommend against a screening mammogram. There is very little benefit — and perhaps some harm — in making the diagnosis of a breast cancer you would be unwilling to treat.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have osteoporosis and have developed a fractured T12 vertebrae. My middle toes are numb from pinched nerves. What's my prognosis? What is the worst-case scenario?
— V.W.
A: The vertebral column is a ladderlike stack of bones. Between the individual vertebrae is an important space for the spinal nerves to pass through. Pressure on those nerves can cause numbness, loss of reflexes, pain and weakness. The space can be lost by a herniated disk, which is an issue with the material that separates the vertebrae. Also, as in your case, a fracture can cause collapse of the vertebral body, just like a cardboard box gets crushed under too much weight on top.
The most common reason to treat these with a procedure is persistent pain. If you aren't in pain now, your prognosis is good, although the toes are likely to stay numb.
The worst-case scenario is that you could have further osteoporotic fractures. Hopefully, you are already on appropriate treatment to reduce your risk of further fractures. Vertebral fractures can be very painful, and a hip fracture is a very dangerous problem, even more than vertebral fractures.
Dear Dr. Roach: Weak, hurting and almost useless hands are at least as great a handicap as bad knees or hips. Why don't we hear about finger-joint replacement? Relief is needed!
— L.B.
A: Many types of joint replacements are now routine, especially hip and knee, but shoulder, elbow, wrist and ankle joint replacements are also done regularly.
Unfortunately, wrist and finger joint replacements historically have had high failure rates. Studies on wrist joint replacements showed up to 40% complication rates, and the data on finger-joint replacements also show high complication rate. However, newer materials and surgical techniques have promise for better results.
Many people who need hand and wrist surgery have rheumatoid arthritis. Better medical treatment of RA has dramatically reduced the need for joint replacements in those people. Unfortunately, there is still no treatment that can reverse or even stop the progression of osteoarthritis, which commonly affects the hands. I agree with you that better ways of relieving pain and disability are needed.
