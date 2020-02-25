Dear Dr. Roach: Atrial fibrillation discovered during routine colonoscopy

Dear Dr. Roach: I recently had a colonoscopy and was told I was in atrial fibrillation. I'm 71 years old and have never had this before. I was told to see a cardiologist ASAP. I called my doctor, who put me on Eliquis without seeing me because it was going to be a month before the heart doctor was available. When I saw him, I was fine and had no atrial fibrillation, but he said I should stay on Eliquis. It sounds like I'm stuck taking this very expensive medicine for the rest of my life. What would you recommend?

-- J.W.

A: Atrial fibrillation is a common abnormal heart rhythm that is of major concern because it increases the risk of a blood clot forming in the heart and going to the brain, causing a stroke. When AFib comes and goes, it is called "paroxysmal atrial fibrillation"; however, it is still dangerous and nearly as likely to cause strokes as AFib that is there all the time. I suspect that you have been in and out of atrial fibrillation for a long time, and they only caught it during the colonoscopy because they were monitoring you with the EKG during the procedure.