Dear Dr. Roach: Autism is a spectrum, not a stereotype

A: Autism and related disorders are much more commonly diagnosed now compared with years ago, probably due mostly to better recognition of the condition -- and the movie "Rain Man" has had something to do with that. Although the portrayal of the autistic man in "Rain Man" accurately captured some typical features of autism, this was a Hollywood script and a skilled actor, not a person with autism. Very few people with autism have savant abilities, such as amazing memories or calculating abilities, for one.

More importantly, people with autism are indeed on a spectrum. By definition, people with autism have deficits in language, difficulty with social interaction and restricted, repetitive patterns of behavior. A subtype exists with no language difficulties. This is often still called Asperger's syndrome, despite the new definition which does not specifically name it. As a consequence, people with autism spectrum disorder do not always follow typical social interactions. This can make people uncertain how to behave. Even people who have extensive experience with a family member with autism may feel at a loss when meeting a new person with autism whose "normal" behaviors are completely different. Likewise, the person with autism may struggle to meet societal expectations when interacting with a new person. You very likely have friends who are diagnosed (or could be so) as autistic who you weren't aware of, because some people with autism have learned to behave in the way that society expects.