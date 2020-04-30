Dear Dr. Roach: Available data says communion not as likely to spread germs

Dear Dr. Roach: Several different religions use a single cup during communion that is shared by the members of the congregation. The cup is just lightly wiped off between each person's communion. Isn't this an almost certain way to spread germs, especially during the cold and flu season? I'm surprised that this practice is still used.
-- S.J.
A: The available data suggest that the risk of acquiring infection from a shared communion cup is very low. Wiping a silver chalice with a linen cloth reduced the bacterial count on the cup between each person by 90%. Viral infections are more likely to be spread via respiratory droplets from sitting next to someone than by sharing a communion dish.
Current restrictions put in place specifically to slow the spread of coronavirus have effectively suspended church services in most countries. Many are live-streaming their Masses, and the Catholic Church, for one, has encouraged "spiritual Communion" until a return to safe in-person service is possible.
Dear Dr. Roach: I read in my morning newspaper that you recommend two doses of the vaccine to prevent shingles. Years ago, I received one dose, although I forget the name of it. What exactly is the second dose? Right now, I'm 70 years old and do not have shingles.
-- B.B.
A: If you had a single dose years ago, you had Zostavax, a live vaccine that afforded some protection, but the protection wasn't perfect and started to wear off after a few years. The new vaccine is called Shingrix, and is a two-dose series. Two doses are necessary even if you had the previous Zostavax, and Shingrix is recommended if you are over 50, whether or not you have had the previous vaccine, and whether or not you have already had shingles.
If you actively have shingles, it's recommended you wait until the shingles is completely gone before getting the vaccine.
