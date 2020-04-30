Dear Dr. Roach: Available data says communion not as likely to spread germs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: Several different religions use a single cup during communion that is shared by the members of the congregation. The cup is just lightly wiped off between each person's communion. Isn't this an almost certain way to spread germs, especially during the cold and flu season? I'm surprised that this practice is still used.

-- S.J.

A: The available data suggest that the risk of acquiring infection from a shared communion cup is very low. Wiping a silver chalice with a linen cloth reduced the bacterial count on the cup between each person by 90%. Viral infections are more likely to be spread via respiratory droplets from sitting next to someone than by sharing a communion dish.

Current restrictions put in place specifically to slow the spread of coronavirus have effectively suspended church services in most countries. Many are live-streaming their Masses, and the Catholic Church, for one, has encouraged "spiritual Communion" until a return to safe in-person service is possible.