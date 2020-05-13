Dear Dr. Roach: Balancing bone health and breast cancer risk

Dear Dr. Roach: I just read your column about Fosamax and wondered what you thought about Evista (raloxifene). I have been on it for 13 or 14 years because both my sisters have had breast cancer and I have osteopenia. Is this something that can be taken indefinitely, or do I need to stop? My gynecologist says to keep taking it, but I wonder what you think.
-- B.I.
A: One major concern about long-term use of alendronate (Fosamax) and other drugs of that class (called bisphosphonates) is that they shut down reabsorption of the bone so completely that people are at risk for complications such as osteonecrosis of the jaw and atypical femur fractures. These complications are uncommon, and the benefit of taking the medication outweighs the risk in most women with osteoporosis; however, prolonged use may start to cause more harm than benefit, especially in women with mild or moderate osteoporosis.
Raloxifene, by contrast, works on the bone as an estrogen, while working on the breast as an anti-estrogen. In women with both low bone mass and increased risk for breast cancer, it is a good choice.
Raloxifene does have its own risks. Blood clots occurred in about one woman per thousand in the six years of the study. Those risks need to be compared against the benefit of both the breast cancer and bone benefits.
Dear Dr. Roach: I was surprised to read that you recommend hand sanitizer over hand-washing with soap and water. This is contrary to all other health advice I have seen.
-- A.B.
A: I don't think I explained that very well, as several people have written to me with the same question. Hand-washing with soap and water is preferred for many or most situations. However, in the hospital, when health care workers need to perform hand hygiene many times daily, alcohol-based hand sanitizer may be preferred because compliance is higher with it and because it is much faster.
There are some situations where hand sanitizer should not be used and hands should be washed with soap and water: when hands are visibly soiled; when they start feeling "sticky"; and in the cases of some infections, especially C. difficile and norovirus.
Dear Dr. Roach: I've been told I have ataxia. What is it?
-- R.M.
A: Ataxia is a particular type of loss of muscular coordination. In adults, ataxia is generally caused by damage to the cerebellum, a large structure in the back of the brain that coordinates and regulates movement.
Symptoms include loss of balance, loss of motor coordination, gait changes, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing. The diagnosis of ataxia is made by a careful physical exam done by an expert, such as a neurologist.
There are many specific causes (140 or so listed in my textbook), and so the time and acuity of onset is a big clue to help determine the cause. Ataxias can be associated with drugs and toxins: Alcohol is probably the most common I see, but I have seen ataxia with amiodarone for heart rhythms, with lithium and valium-like drugs, and with chemotherapy.
There are many genetic or hereditary disorders with ataxia with variable ages of onset; the list includes mitochondrial diseases; infectious causes; circulatory problems, including stroke; trauma; tumors; autoimmune diseases; and degenerative neurological diseases.
There are a few treatable conditions to consider, including celiac disease, hypothyroidism and deficiency of vitamin E, B12 or thiamine. Wilson's disease, an accumulation of copper, is yet another cause.
Dear Dr. Roach: It's been over five years since I had a cold. Due to the recent outbreak I have been sanitizing more than ever, especially when shopping. I now have a cold. Is it possible that my sanitizing has actually worked against me by breaking down my natural defensive mechanisms on my hands?
-- F.S.
A: I think that's unlikely. I have occasionally seen people who are washing their hands so often that they develop skin damage and inflammation (this is normally due to obsessive-compulsive disorder). Breaks in the skin can predispose a person to hand infection. Sanitizers may also have this effect, but most now have emollients to protect the skin. However, skin irritation should not increase risk for viral respiratory infections, and I think you had bad luck.
