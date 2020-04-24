Dear Dr. Roach: Baldness treatment unlikely to spark more osteoporosis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 25-year-old man who was diagnosed with osteoporosis at age 18. It is most likely due to inhaled steroids for childhood asthma, as many other tests by endocrinologists at top institutions have ruled out other possibilities. With six years of exercise, vitamin D and calcium, my bone density is normal in some areas and osteopenia in others.

I also have male pattern baldness, and I am considering taking finasteride. One endocrinologist feels it may interfere with my bone density. I had a second opinion, and the doctor felt 1 mg would not affect my bone density.

I do not want to compromise my bones, but I also do not want to lose my hair.

-- J.D.