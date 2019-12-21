Dear Dr. Roach: Battery of screening tests didn't predict stepdad's stroke

Dear Dr. Roach: My stepfather had a series of screening tests done by a commercial company, including tests on his carotid arteries, abdominal aorta, peripheral arteries and heart rhythm. He received a good report. However, two or three weeks after the screening, he suffered a stroke. My confidence in the screening program was shaken! How accurate are these tests?

-- R.M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A: Even if the tests were performed with the best techniques available, screening tests are unable to identify all risks, especially for stroke. Many strokes come from plaque in the major arteries, especially the carotid arteries, which provide the blood supply to the brain, and are part of the screening. The plaque can also be in the arch of the aorta, which is the blood vessel that supplies all the blood to the body. The arch is the first part of this major blood vessel, and the carotid arteries come off the aorta in the arch. The arch is not normally visualized in screening tests.