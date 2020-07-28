Dear Dr. Roach: Be wary of rapid gains in waist size

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 60-year-old female who went through menopause at age 45. My belly has blown up like a balloon, and I am often asked by people in public if I am pregnant. This is embarrassing. I have tried numerous exercises, and they all put a strain on my lower back and cause pain. Could you recommend an effective exercise for women 60 years and older to reduce protruding belly fat?
-- G.B.
A: There is no exercise regimen that can specifically remove fat from one part of the body, despite what advertisements say. Some people will preferentially gain weight around their abdomen, perhaps due to hormone levels, and that fat can be very stubborn to get rid of. It takes patience and lots of time, a healthy diet with appropriate portion sizes and regular exercise.
However, I am concerned to hear you say your belly has "blown up." Very rapid gain in inches around the middle in a woman, especially over 50, always makes me concerned about conditions that deposit fluid in the abdomen. Ovarian cancer is the most concerning, and although it isn't very likely in any given individual, it is far too common and should be at least considered.
You should ask your doctor about an ultrasound or CT scan, and if an evaluation for ascites -- that's the term for fluid in the peritoneum, the abdominal cavity where your organs are -- turns out OK, your doctor might give personalized advice or refer you to someone who can help with nutrition and exercise.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your column daily. It seems that most of the people ask questions after researching them on the internet. Do these people not ask their doctor about their condition before they research it on their own? I understand asking for a second or third opinion. Not talking to your doctor about your condition or about medicine you take is wrong.
-- E.T.
A: Most of the questions I get are asking for second or third opinions, or when a person's doctor has been unable to explain or hasn't done so in a way that a person could really understand. Sometimes I am asked to comment when a person's physicians have disagreed. Often, however, people ask me questions they are embarrassed to ask their doctors -- and I tell them to ask and not be embarrassed. I also think many people forget that their pharmacist has a world of knowledge available to them.
Sometimes people ask questions when they remember them, which may be long after or well before a doctor's appointment. It's true that many people have done some internet research before they write in. The quality of information on the internet is highly variable, as there is a great deal of misinformation that appears plausible and comes from sources that may appear authoritative.
I answer questions in my column the way I would if I had a patient in front of me. At least, that is my goal. Although a few of my own patients HAVE asked me questions for the column, the deep understanding a doctor should have about a patient's complete medical history, exam results, family history and many other salient points is lacking in the general format of a newspaper column. I point out that my answer will be limited without that information, and there are some questions that simply cannot be answered by mail.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your column regularly and was particularly interested in your answer about anti-jkb and blood donation. I have hemochromatosis. For years I gave blood regularly to my local blood bank -- they knew of my diagnosis and I put it on all the forms each time. They, in turn, made the donation available for transfusions. When the Red Cross absorbed the local blood bank a few years ago, I was told that my blood could not be used for transfusions. I now go to a hematologist's office for phlebotomy, and my blood is thrown away. The hematologist says that this is a terrible waste, as he believes my blood to be untainted. What is wrong with my blood that the Red Cross won't use it?
-- J.
A: Primary or hereditary hemochromatosis is a disease of iron absorption. The body is normally able to regulate how much iron to absorb. A lot if levels are low; almost none if none is needed. In your form of hemochromatosis, a genetic mutation "locks" the cells in the small intestine so that it absorbs as much iron as it can, all the time. Over years, iron levels build up and can cause damage to many organs, but especially the bone marrow, heart and liver.
The treatment of phlebotomy is to take your red blood cells, which are full of iron, and remove them from your body. This eventually can bring your iron levels to normal, but most will need a few phlebotomies a year (at least) to stay in the normal range.
There is nothing wrong with the blood at all, and I agree with your hematologist, and disagree with the Red Cross, in this one instance. Some blood banks use donated blood from hemochromatosis patients.
DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column on supplements generated many comments from readers. Many wrote that American diets are not healthy and therefore vitamin supplements should be helpful; however, study after study has failed to show a benefit in supplementing with vitamins at preventing critical events, such as heart attack and death. When there are good data to guide recommendations, I use them. I continue to believe that, with the exception of vitamin D in people at risk for deficiency, vitamin supplementation in apparently healthy people is unlikely to have any significant benefits and is likely a waste of money.
