Dear Dr. Roach: Bell's palsy not likely attributable to COVID vaccine

DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2002, I had a severe case of Bell's palsy that lasted eight months. I was unable to close my left eye for seven months. The doctors said there was a good chance I would not get back to normal. However, I eventually did. Only a slight indication of a droopy mouth remains, which isn't noticeable unless you are looking for it. Now I read that some people taking the different coronavirus vaccines have developed Bell's palsy. Can you develop Bell's a second time? Would you consider the vaccine safe for me to take?

-- D.N.

A: Bell's palsy is the sudden paralysis of the facial nerve on one side, leading to facial asymmetry. The recovery is variable. Evidence now supports herpes simplex virus activation as the cause of Bell's palsy in the majority of cases.

Bell's palsy is not an uncommon finding, and the rate of Bell's palsy seen among trial participants in the COVID-19 vaccine trials is approximately what would be seen in a similar number of people followed for as long as the trial participants were. In other words, there is no clear increase in the number of Bell's palsy among COVID-19 vaccine recipients. However, there may still be an increased risk that the vaccine may trigger Bell's palsy, but I think it's unlikely.