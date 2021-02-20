Dear Dr. Roach: Bell's palsy not likely attributable to COVID vaccine

DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2002, I had a severe case of Bell's palsy that lasted eight months. I was unable to close my left eye for seven months. The doctors said there was a good chance I would not get back to normal. However, I eventually did. Only a slight indication of a droopy mouth remains, which isn't noticeable unless you are looking for it. Now I read that some people taking the different coronavirus vaccines have developed Bell's palsy. Can you develop Bell's a second time? Would you consider the vaccine safe for me to take?
-- D.N.
A: Bell's palsy is the sudden paralysis of the facial nerve on one side, leading to facial asymmetry. The recovery is variable. Evidence now supports herpes simplex virus activation as the cause of Bell's palsy in the majority of cases.
Bell's palsy is not an uncommon finding, and the rate of Bell's palsy seen among trial participants in the COVID-19 vaccine trials is approximately what would be seen in a similar number of people followed for as long as the trial participants were. In other words, there is no clear increase in the number of Bell's palsy among COVID-19 vaccine recipients. However, there may still be an increased risk that the vaccine may trigger Bell's palsy, but I think it's unlikely.
Balanced against this unknown -- but likely small, if present -- risk is the benefit of protection against COVID-19, which can cause many complications and death. In my opinion, the benefit of the vaccine greatly outweighs the risk of Bell's palsy, even among those who have had it.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Twenty-five years ago I had a gallstone stuck in my pancreas, causing me to have severe pancreatitis. My gallbladder was removed. I haven't had another attack since. I was taking Pravachol at the time, but was taken off of it. At the age of 78, my triglycerides are borderline high. Is there a statin I could safely take that would not cause stones or affect my pancreas?
-- B.
A: Gallstones are made of a combination of cholesterol and bile salts. If one gets stuck in the bile duct, it may cause inflammation of the gallbladder (acute cholecystitis), but it may also get stuck in the common bile duct, causing cholecystitis and pancreatitis, since it will block the outflow of the pancreas as well.
Some drugs can predispose to getting gallstones, including the cholesterol-lowering class of drugs called fibrates. People who regularly take statin drugs like pravastatin (Pravachol) have a DECREASED risk of gallstones. The risk in a person taking a statin is roughly 1/3 less than a person not taking one: Not enough to protect all attacks, but certainly not a reason to stop taking a statin.
Borderline high triglycerides may not, by itself, be enough of a reason to start a statin, so it's a good idea to discuss all the pros and cons of a statin with your doctor, but gallstone risk is likely to be helped, not worsened, by statin treatment.