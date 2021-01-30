Dear Dr. Roach: Beta blockers, ACE inhibitors can elevate potassium levels

DEAR DR. ROACH: My lab results showed my potassium level was 5.4 mmol/L. My primary care doctor does not seem concerned at all with this reading. After checking on the internet I have found that this reading can be life threating, especially with my heart. My previous readings have all been between 4.4 and 5. Can you tell me anything that can relieve my grave concerns? I'm age 77 and a male Caucasian. I take metoprolol and enalapril.

-- K.C.

A: Potassium is a critical mineral used for innumerable processes in the cell. The blood level is tightly regulated, normally between 3.5 and 5.2. Very high levels can indeed cause dangerous heart rhythms; however, these rarely happen in levels below 6, and usually occur at levels above 7. Severe high potassium, above 6.5 or in a person with symptoms, is considered a medical emergency.

Potassium levels in cells are very high, and they are kept that way actively by ion pumps in the cell membranes, which push sodium out and potassium in. These pumps are partially blocked by beta blockers like metoprolol, so that is one reason your potassium level may be a bit high.