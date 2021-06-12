Dear Dr. Roach: Beta blockers are important meds for coronary artery disease

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a very active 66-year-old male who had three stents put into my right coronary artery about 10 years ago after I had two heart attacks. I have not had any problems since then. I am restoring a 1966 GTO convertible, which includes many days of heavy work and have had no chest pains, shortness of breath or any problems.

I take Plavix, ramipril, aspirin, Crestor and metoprolol. My concern is with the metoprolol. Several months ago, I was taking a 25 mg dose, and I was lying in bed one morning and could barely breathe. I checked my heart rate, which was 38. I did not feel dizzy or lightheaded, but rather sluggish. I did some research to find that it was very low.

I reduced my metoprolol to 12.5 mg per day. My heart rate now is around 40 when I wake up and gets to around 50 when I am up and active, which, to me, is still very low. It also tells me that perhaps I would be better off without it. According to my recent research, athletes have a lower heart rate. I am very active six to seven hours per day, some days more stringently than others. I am in pretty good shape.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

According to what I was told, there was no damage to my heart when I had my two heart attacks eight and 10 years ago. Our family physician, who was a very close family friend, once told us that if there was no damage, then it is like you didn't have a heart attack at all. Do I need to take any metoprolol?

-- B.C.C.

A: Beta blockers like metoprolol have multiple beneficial actions in people with blockages in their coronary arteries. They decrease the amount of blood the heart needs by slowing the heart rate down, by keeping it from contracting so hard and by reducing blood pressure. This all helps reduce or prevent symptoms. They also help prevent some types of severe rhythm disturbances. In people with a history of any type of heart attack, even one without much damage to the heart, beta blockers have been proven to improve survival and are therefore among the most important medicines we have for people with coronary artery disease. This is true for people with occasional chest discomfort (angina), even without any history of heart attack.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0