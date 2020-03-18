Dear Dr. Roach: Beyond the standard treatments to shrink the prostate gland

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 83-year-old man who, like most men my age, has benign prostatic hypertrophy causing frequent urination. Tamsulosin, which was prescribed by my doctor, is of questionable help. I see hordes of ads for supplements claiming the ability to shrink the prostate. Do any of them really work? Is there anything other than surgery to ease this problem?
— A.P.
You have free articles remaining.
A: Hypertrophy — from the Greek roots for "too much" and "growth" — of the prostate gland is usually not cancer. Hence the "benign" in "benign prostatic hypertrophy," or BPH. Symptoms include urinary hesitancy, frequency, urinating at night, a sense of urgency and a weak urinary stream. It is common in men as they age.
Tamsulosin is an effective treatment for many, and it works by relaxing the muscle inside the prostate, allowing urine to flow better. There's another treatment that's commonly used with tamsulosin and similar drugs; it works on the hormone that promotes growth of the prostate. Unlike tamsulosin, which works quickly, drugs like finasteride that block the formation of dihydrotestosterone work slowly, over months. A combination of the two is very effective for most men.
Herbal therapies have been used for decades, and some of them have data to support their use, although their usefulness and safety are not as well proven as the prescription medications. Saw palmetto, beta-sitosterol, cernilton and Pygeum africanum all have been used. A recent review of previous saw palmetto trials found no benefit to symptoms, prostate size or urinary flow. Smaller studies of the other three supplements have suggested modest benefits.
Doctors sometimes make the diagnosis of BPH without a thorough evaluation. If treatment isn't effective, it's worthwhile to reconsider the diagnosis and get a referral to a urologist for additional testing and expertise. I have seen men treated for BPH when in fact their problem is an overactive bladder. I have learned to consider alternative diagnoses when treatment for BPH isn't effective.