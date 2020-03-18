Dear Dr. Roach: Beyond the standard treatments to shrink the prostate gland

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 83-year-old man who, like most men my age, has benign prostatic hypertrophy causing frequent urination. Tamsulosin, which was prescribed by my doctor, is of questionable help. I see hordes of ads for supplements claiming the ability to shrink the prostate. Do any of them really work? Is there anything other than surgery to ease this problem?

— A.P.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A: Hypertrophy — from the Greek roots for "too much" and "growth" — of the prostate gland is usually not cancer. Hence the "benign" in "benign prostatic hypertrophy," or BPH. Symptoms include urinary hesitancy, frequency, urinating at night, a sense of urgency and a weak urinary stream. It is common in men as they age.

Tamsulosin is an effective treatment for many, and it works by relaxing the muscle inside the prostate, allowing urine to flow better. There's another treatment that's commonly used with tamsulosin and similar drugs; it works on the hormone that promotes growth of the prostate. Unlike tamsulosin, which works quickly, drugs like finasteride that block the formation of dihydrotestosterone work slowly, over months. A combination of the two is very effective for most men.