Dear Dr. Roach: Bladder leaks continuously after hip replacement surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a male, 83, and my bladder leaks continuously since I had a hip replacement surgery. The surgeon used a catheter during the surgery, and when it was first removed, I could not urinate. I went home with a new Foley catheter. Five days later, it was removed, and I have dripped ever since. It has been over two months since the surgery, and the leakage has not abated. I typically use absorbent underpants and pads that I must change four times a day. I also urinate 100-300 milliliters several times during the day and at night.

This is my third joint replacement in the past four years, and nothing like this happened in the previous two surgeries, or in earlier surgeries I have had. What might have happened, and what are my options other than an inserted catheter worn constantly? I have not seen this problem addressed in your column, which I faithfully read.

-- W.A.M.

A: Inability to urinate after surgery is common, especially in men. However, I am concerned that the Foley catheter itself may have caused additional complications. Urine infection, bladder spasm and bladder contracture all are complications of having a catheter. Damage to a nerve during surgery is possible as well.

You should have seen a urologist two months ago, when this started, and it is urgent that you get in to see one now. The urologist will evaluate for these possibilities. A long-term indwelling catheter is probably not your best option.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0