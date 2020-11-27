Dear Dr. Roach: Blow to bone can damage periosteum and break blood vessels

DEAR DR. ROACH: Oftentimes, when I get a hard smack to a bony area, I develop a hard, tender lump on the bone. This lump will last and stay sore for weeks and sometimes months. Why does this happen? Is it normal? I've not heard anyone else say this happens to them. Is something wrong with my bones? I still have a sore lump on the edge of my tibia from a long time ago.

-- B.H.M.

A: We often think of bones as constant and unchanging, but bones are metabolically active, constantly reabsorbing themselves and laying down new bone to stay strong and healthy. Of course, they need a blood supply, and one major way the bone gets blood is from the periosteum, the lining of the bone. This has many blood vessels and nerve fibers, so a blow to the bone can cause damage to the periosteum and break blood vessels. This is especially true for the tibia, or shin bone, which is very superficial and has a propensity to knock into things. This causes a "bone bruise," or subperiosteal hematoma. The plentiful nerve fibers account for the very unpleasant pain that accompanies a really hard knock on the shin. It can take weeks or months for the blood to get reabsorbed and the bone to reshape itself back into normal.