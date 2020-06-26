Dear Dr. Roach: bone density and bone strength
0 comments

Dear Dr. Roach: bone density and bone strength

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
keithroach

Dr. Keith Roach

Dear Dr. Roach: My doctor wants to put me on Prolia. I read in a previous column that you didn't like to prescribe this drug. I would like to share your thoughts with my doctor, but I can't recall your thoughts. Can you share this information with me again?

— V.F.

A: Denosumab (Prolia) blocks the formation of a cell called the osteoclast. These cells normally break down bone, and are normally balanced by the bone building activity of osteoblasts. They create new bone.

In older women and men, the activity of osteoclasts is greater than the activity of the osteoblasts. This causes a net loss of bone density and bone strength, leading to fracture risk. The process is common, and proceeds through mild stages like low bone density to osteoporosis.

Bisphosphonate drugs, such as alendronate (Fosamax), also work by decreasing the activity of osteoclasts. They have much more robust data on effectiveness, so they are the first-line treatment for most people who take medication for osteoporosis. However, these drugs have their own issues, including adhering to some very specific requirements while taking the drug: fasting, taking the pills with only water, remaining upright for 30 minutes after taking it, etc. For people who can't do this or just don't want to, denosumab is a reasonable alternative, even if more expensive than generic alendronate.

A previous column cautioned against using denosumab after a long course of bisphosphonate therapy. This combination can increase the risk of a complication, atypical femur fractures, and I typically use a medication to stimulate bone growth, such as teriparatide.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bill Gates predicted pandemic. Hear his advice now.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News