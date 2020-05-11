Dear Dr. Roach: Bowel changes in young woman could be IBS symptoms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: My 18-year-old daughter has had digestive problems on and off for a few years now. Her appendix was removed in March 2015. She had brutal abdominal pain, but the ultrasound scan didn't show anything wrong with her appendix. Summer 2018, she started having bad digestion problems. She could hardly hold anything in. The food came back out, either by diarrhea or vomiting.

Do you think it could be a problem with her vagus nerve?

-- J.M.

A: Abdominal pain and changes in the bowel, especially in a young woman, should make the doctor consider irritable bowel syndrome. IBS is a disorder with how the bowel functions. It is extremely common, but many patients do not seek medical attention. People with irritable bowel syndrome may have diarrhea, constipation or both, in addition to the abdominal pain. Relief of abdominal discomfort with a bowel movement supports the diagnosis of IBS.