Dear Dr. Roach: Bowel changes in young woman could be IBS symptoms

Dear Dr. Roach: My 18-year-old daughter has had digestive problems on and off for a few years now. Her appendix was removed in March 2015. She had brutal abdominal pain, but the ultrasound scan didn't show anything wrong with her appendix. Summer 2018, she started having bad digestion problems. She could hardly hold anything in. The food came back out, either by diarrhea or vomiting.
Do you think it could be a problem with her vagus nerve?
-- J.M.
A: Abdominal pain and changes in the bowel, especially in a young woman, should make the doctor consider irritable bowel syndrome. IBS is a disorder with how the bowel functions. It is extremely common, but many patients do not seek medical attention. People with irritable bowel syndrome may have diarrhea, constipation or both, in addition to the abdominal pain. Relief of abdominal discomfort with a bowel movement supports the diagnosis of IBS.
The vagus nerve is the major nerve going to the abdominal organs, sending information to them and receiving information back. A major theory about the underlying cause of IBS is that there's an increased sensitivity to intestinal distension — bloating — although there are many other possibilities. So, in a sense, IBS is at least partially brought on by the vagus nerve — even though the actual abnormality may be either in the gut or perhaps in the signal processing area of the brain.
People with IBS generally find that certain foods trigger symptoms; however, I was able to find reports of people in whom meal temperature was a major catalyst. Both too-cold meals and too-hot meals can bring on IBS. If a too-hot meal was a problem, it makes sense something cold may help, although some people can be triggered by both.
IBS is a diagnosis that should be made only after evaluation of other causes. Some of these are serious, such as inflammatory bowel disease.
I can only scratch the surface of this complex disease. There are many good places to find out more, including https://gi.org/topics/irritable-bowel-syndrome/.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!