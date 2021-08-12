Dear Dr. Roach: Bridging the brand name, generic divide

DEAR DR. ROACH: I take generic thyroid medication daily since my thyroidectomy. I get my levels checked every six months. Unfortunately, I am changing to a new endocrinologist who does not feel the generics are as reliable as the name brand. The generic is $3 for 90 days, but the brand name costs $200 for 90 days.

-- M.K.

A: I agree with your endocrinologist that the brand-name Synthroid has better quality control than the generic manufacturers; however, that difference is now very small. With some precautions, most people will do fine with generic versions of levothyroxine. I recommend patients discuss with their pharmacist how to get the same generic brand each time. Most of the time, the pharmacist is able to do this, and the levels of the hormone in the blood are almost always very stable.

Physicians need to advocate for the best care of their patients, and sometimes that means balancing what you might want to do in an ideal world versus what will work in reality. There are times when the expensive option really is so much better that a patient's health could suffer if the less expensive option was prescribed. I don't think that is the case in this instance.

I did check on the GoodRx site and found a three-month supply of name-brand Synthroid at a local pharmacy for $150, with savings of about $50. Alternatively, if your endocrinologist really feels you need name brand, perhaps they can try to get you a preapproval for name brand using your insurance.

DR. ROACH: Every day I take a mixture of 15 vitamin and mineral supplements, including a multivitamin. They are all moderate doses. Do you think I am overdoing it and should eliminate some of the supplements? I am 81 years old and don't want to have any overdose problems.

-- B.R.

A: Dietary supplements may be a good way of treating minor symptoms when the risk of a serious medical illness is small. For some conditions, dietary supplements have been shown to be helpful. However, many people take supplements when they are perfectly healthy to prevent disease, and despite many studies, there is no good evidence that they prevent illness or make people live longer.

There is the possibility of an interaction among some of your supplements, and possibly between the supplements and food or with any medication you may be taking. Look carefully at your supplements, think carefully about why you are taking them, and speak with your doctor or pharmacist about whether they are effective for what you want them to do.

Dosing of many medications, including supplements, may need to be reduced for a person in their 80s.

As always, I recommend taking supplements that have been independently verified by a third-party laboratory for content and purity whenever possible.

