Dear Dr. Roach: Bullous pemphigoi blisters skin

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 94-year-old father was diagnosed with bullous pemphigoid. He lives in a senior living facility. The nursing assistants were initially reluctant to help him treat the condition by using a cream to relieve the itching. I think they thought it might be contagious. He was subsequently put on a steroid along with the cream and things are slowly turning around. His legs are swollen, but he says the blisters are getting better. He is still on the steroid pills. Although I have been unable to see him due to COVID, he says he is improving.
Can you give me information on this condition? Will it reoccur? Is there a long-term solution? Thank you.
-- K.O.
A: Bullous pemphigoid is an autoimmune disorder whose primary manifestation is blistering of the skin. It is most common in people over 60. Itching is very common and can be severe. About 10% to 20% of the time, it may affect the mucus membranes of the mouth and eyes. Bullous pemphigoid must be differentiated from the less-common pemphigus: Bullous pemphigoid has tense, stable blisters while pemphigus has flaccid, easily ruptured blisters.
Treatment is with steroids, either in creams or ointments, or taken orally. Treatment topically with very potent steroids was shown to be 99% effective within three weeks. Unfortunately, 30-45% of people will have a relapse within a year. Recurrences may be treated the same way, but a minority of people will require different types of therapies to control the immune system response. Most people will have periods of time with no disease followed by recurrences where steroid treatment is required.
You can read more at www.pemphigus.org.
DEAR DR. ROACH: There's lots of info out there regarding systolic blood pressure, but what about diastolic blood pressure? My top number is always fine, but the bottom goes between 82-88 regularly. I've been diagnosed with diastolic dysfunction and would like more info regarding this bottom number that's not mentioned as much as the top number.
-- M.P.A.
A: The left ventricle, which pumps blood to the body, has two phases: systole, when the chamber squeezes the blood out and the aortic valve is open, and diastole, when the aortic valve is closed and the ventricle refills. The peak blood pressure, represented by the top number, is systolic, while the bottom number (diastolic) is the blood pressure when the left ventricle is filling up. Both systolic and diastolic numbers are important, as elevations in either of them increases risk of heart disease and stroke.
However, if the systolic number is not elevated and the diastolic number averages around 85, the magnitude of your risk is small.
Diastolic blood pressure elevations mostly represent an issue with the blood vessels in the body, while diastolic dysfunction refers to a decreased ability of the heart to relax, sometimes called a "stiff ventricle." Longstanding high blood pressure is a major risk for diastolic dysfunction. Diastolic dysfunction and high diastolic blood pressure do not have to be linked, but often are.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband wants to rent a van so that a group of friends can visit together while touring the local sights. I am very reticent to say yes because we would be in close quarters for an hour or more. If you say no, it will help me convince him this is not a good idea. He thinks everyone in the group is "being careful" and I shouldn't worry. I hate to disappoint my husband, but we're both over 65.
-- M.J.
A: Please, please do not do this. As you say, being in a closed, confined environment for a prolonged time is a very effective way to spread COVID-19. People can be infectious with no symptoms, and there are many infected people in the country now. Your friends may indeed have been careful, but maybe one of THEIR friends hasn't been, and infected one of them. Why not drive your own cars and follow each other?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seborrheic dermatitis in my ear canal opening. I have been treating it with steroid ointment, but it is not very effective. It's my understanding that there is no cure for this condition. It is very irritating and uncomfortable. Do you know of a more effective way of treating this condition?
-- R.J.W.
A: Seborrheic dermatitis causes flaky skin, especially in oily areas like the scalp, face and ear canal. Many people have it.
Topical corticosteroids are a common treatment. Since it isn't helping, there are other options. I defer these to my colleagues in dermatology, and may include ciclopirox, tacrolimus and phototherapy. However, it may be as simple as trying a different and perhaps more potent steroid cream. Your dermatologist will do a careful exam to be sure of the diagnosis.