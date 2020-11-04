Dear Dr. Roach: Can a food supplement help with GERD?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a longtime GERD sufferer and have used omeprazole (up to 80 mg daily) for years. I have tried everything else over 50 years, with limited success. I tried a product containing caraway oil and menthol three months ago, and have had no symptoms since. Just a food supplement? It's hard to believe. How would you explain it?
-- P.M.
A: Since gastroesophageal reflux disease is so common, I try hard to stay current with new treatments, but had not read about using caraway oil and menthol.
Caraway oil is reported to relax the smooth muscle in the duodenum and menthol has anti-inflammatory effects. In a study from 2019, looking at the effectiveness in 95 people with functional dyspepsia (many of whom are likely to have had GERD), after 28 days treatment, 61% of the subjects taking caraway oil and menthol had improvement, but 49% of the control subjects did as well (these took a placebo, an inactive substance that looked just like the medication). Similarly, 7% to 10% of people taking medication improved their symptoms scores (compared with placebo).
It seems you may be in the lucky group that improved with this product, although in any one person it is impossible to exclude a placebo effect. There were fewer adverse events in the active medication group compared with the control group, and no serious adverse effects in any subjects. Other studies have shown that caraway oil may decrease blood sugar, so people with diabetes who try using caraway oil should monitor their blood sugar to be careful of dangerously low blood sugars -- which is unlikely, and I am not recommending this product for treatment of diabetes.
There are other products containing caraway oil and peppermint oil that have also shown some benefit. The current studies cannot determine which product is better or which component might be most active, or whether a combination is best.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 62 years old and have no health problems except seasonal allergies during spring and fall. I exercise regularly and eat only healthy vegetarian food and fruits.
My symptoms are watery eyes and nose, itching, chest congestion, sneezing, coughing and difficulty sleeping at night due to pollen in the air during early spring/fall seasons. I have had this issue for the past 30 years, since moving from India. The allergies last for 10 to 15 days each season, and then I am normal.
I was told by doctors that this is an immune overreaction issue and will never go away in my lifetime.
-- M.K.
A: In the spring, tree pollens are an abundant source of allergens, while in fall, weed pollens cause misery to those afflicted. Those may be your triggers, but it's only a guess. Finding your specific allergy trigger can help in making a plan for avoiding allergens, although what you have done already is a very good start for most outdoor allergens.
Allergies are indeed an effect of a robust immune system that's been activated against what it perceives as an invader. Tamping down the immune system is one effective strategy. Antihistamine drugs work against one part of the cascade. They are helpful for many, but don't seem to be working perfectly well for you. Loratadine (Claritin) has the advantage of not getting into the brain, so it does not cause uneasiness or sleepiness any more than a placebo. It also does not raise blood pressure. It's much more likely that it's the decongestants causing that side effect.
If one antihistamine doesn't work, it is reasonable to try another, such as cetirizine (Zyrtec) or fexofenadine (Allegra). Nasal steroids are more effective than antihistamines for most, and the combination of the two is highly effective. Unfortunately, since nasal steroids take at least a week to reach full effectiveness, you would have to start them before symptoms develop in spring and again in fall. There are alternative medications, such as leukotriene inhibitors (another part of the inflammatory cascade) and mast cell inhibitors (which block a key cell in the pathway).
DEAR DR. ROACH: Is it possible for someone in their 80s to develop lactose intolerance or a gluten sensitivity?
-- T.D.
A: Lactose intolerance most commonly develops in childhood or adolescence, but it may occur at any age. There are diagnostic tests, such as the hydrogen breath test, that can make the diagnosis with high certainty.
Celiac disease -- a sensitivity to the protein in gluten -- may also be diagnosed at any age, with about a third of people diagnosed over the age of 65. It is likely that many people diagnosed at an older age have had gluten sensitivity for a long time before diagnosis, as the range of severity of the symptoms is very wide. However, it's clear that some people will develop sensitivity at older ages. Like lactose intolerance, celiac disease can be diagnosed with certainty, using a combination of blood antibody testing and small bowel biopsy.
Symptoms of these conditions can be similar, especially diarrhea. I recommend getting a diagnosis. Not only can the proper diet be recommended, but there are also other possibilities that should be evaluated if celiac and lactose intolerance are both ruled out.
