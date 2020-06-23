Dear Dr. Roach: Can bladder with no urge to 'go' bounce back?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I am going to be 98 in July. A few months ago, I had a bad cough for weeks. My internist gave me guaifenesin with codeine. The medicine got rid of the cough, but I developed the inability to urinate. I went to the ER and they drained 2 liters of urine from my bladder. I had to go home with a catheter. I don't have pain, but I still do not have the urge to urinate. My urologist performed a few tests and said that I would need the catheter for the rest of my life. Can I do anything to help my bladder go back to normal?

-- L.L.B.

A: Urinary retention is the inability to drain the bladder. It's seen in both men and women, but the more likely causes for each are very different.

One common cause is medication side effects. Codeine can cause urinary retention; however, this should go away within a few hours of stopping the medicine. Given the timing you describe, I can't believe it is due to the cough medicine, and I am sure your urologist looked at any other medicines you might be taking.