Dear Dr. Roach: Can employment drug screening detect alcohol use?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I will be starting a new job that requires regular, but random, drug testing. I have never used drugs, so that is not a problem. But I am wondering how long alcohol can be detected in the urine.

-- M.M.

A: Alcohol can be found in the urine in small amounts as long as it is present in the blood and for a short time afterward. This kind of drug testing may be appropriate to evaluate whether a person is consuming alcohol on the job.

However, some labs look for metabolic end products of alcohol metabolism, like ethyl glucuronide. These can be found in the urine for three days after a bout of heavy drinking. This kind of testing is done in a situation when people should not have ANY alcohol, such as for those in alcohol treatment programs, as a part of a court case or in transplant evaluation. These tests are not appropriate for most job testing.

No test is perfect. A memorable case report a few years ago identified a person with diabetes who had a positive alcohol test despite being abstinent. He had yeast in his urine, which was producing the alcohol. The ethyl glucuronide test was negative, since the alcohol was not being metabolized.