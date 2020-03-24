Dear Dr. Roach: Can hand sanitizer be overused?

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm well aware of the benefits of a good exercise regime, but I have run across something that interests me. Being of an age when replacement parts -- knees, hips, shoulders etc. -- are becoming the norm among my friends, I've noticed that those with the most vigorous exercise programs prior to surgery seem to have more post-operative problems than those with something more moderate. Is this a problem of muscles being too strong, or is it just a coincidence?

-- V.V.M.

A: Many people believe that exercise causes arthritis, but it seems to be injury that causes arthritis. Regular, moderate exercise appears to be beneficial to the joints.

It is true that injury can be caused by overly vigorous exercise, especially exercises that involve a great deal of sudden stress and especially in people who have not taken the time to gain muscular strength. This strength helps joints remain stable and tends to prevent excess trauma to the joint. While regular exercise does not prevent the development of osteoarthritis (the reason for 90% or more of joint replacements now), exercise certainly improves function and reduces pain.

My experience is that people who were fitter before joint replacement surgery tend to do better than people who weren't. Perhaps some of your friends with aggressive prior exercise regimens were impatient and may have attempted to overdo movements of their joints when they should have been recovering. Having had many patients go through joint replacements, the ones who have done the best are the ones who most closely adhere to their therapist's (and their surgeon's) instructions and advice.

