Dear Dr. Roach: Can hand sanitizer be overused?

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 70-year-old female wondering whether it's possible to overuse hand sanitizers. Should the use of hand sanitizer vary depending on your age?
-- A.K.
A: Hand sanitizers are a convenient and effective way to reduce the risk of spreading infection, to yourself or others. They can be used as often as necessary. You should use enough to cover all parts of the hand and rub until dry. Most experts now recommend hand sanitizers over handwashing because they are effective and work faster. Being in compliance with recommendations is best in health care settings.
There are situations when handwashing is necessary. Some infections cannot be effectively decontaminated with hand sanitizer, especially C. difficile and norovirus, so handwashing is necessary after exposure to a suspected case of either of these.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be drying, but manufacturers have largely solved that problem by including moisturizers. Some people may need additional moisturizer. Older people tend to have dryer skin, so this may be a significant issue.
When hands are literally dirty, or when the hands start feeling sticky after using sanitizer often, it's time to wash with soap and water.
Dear Dr. Roach: Can you please give more insight into carcinoid syndrome? In particular, I'd like to know its symptoms and how it gets diagnosed and treated? What kind of a doctor would one see with that diagnosis?
-- S.B.
A: A carcinoid tumor is a type of neuroendocrine tumor of the digestive tract or lungs. In the gastrointestinal tract, these tumors are now referred to just as neuroendocrine tumors. They can produce substances that in some situations can cause carcinoid syndrome. This usually presents with flushing and diarrhea.
Symptoms are most common with carcinoid tumors of the lung or when the neuroendocrine tumor has spread. The liver normally inactivates these substances, so it is when the disease has spread to the liver that people become symptomatic. The blood from lung carcinoid tumors does not go directly to the liver, which is why lung carcinoid tumors may cause carcinoid syndrome without liver involvement. Still, more than 90% of people with carcinoid syndrome have metastatic disease -- cancer that has spread to distant locations.
The diagnosis can be made by a combination of urine tests looking for the commonly produced substances, such as 5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid (5-HIAA), and by anatomic tests such as scans or endoscopy.
In the past, neuroendocrine tumors were considered benign, but a better understanding of these tumors has led them to be classified as cancers and treated aggressively. Oncologists with special expertise in gastrointestinal cancers are the ideal specialists to see for treatment.
Treatment may be surgical -- for example, to remove metastatic disease to the liver -- or medical, such as octreotide, which inhibits release of the substances which cause flushing and diarrhea, and significantly improves symptoms in 80% or more of people with carcinoid syndrome.
Dr. Roach writes: A recent column on intractable hiccups generated a great deal of well-intended advice and suggestions from readers. Several were quite insistent that I send the advice along to the person who wrote to me. Having taken care of a few people with this problem, I can assure my readers that these methods have been tried before it's time to think about powerful medication.
That being said, the advice may still help people with annoying -- but not quite to the point where they are medically intractable -- hiccups.
Here are some of the suggestions I received from readers:
-- Fill a glass with a small amount of water, bend over and drink from the glass on the opposite side of the glass, in other words from the side that is farthest from your face. The glass would be tilted backward as you do this.
-- Deliberately swallow air to force a belch.
-- Eat a spoonful of peanut butter or sugar. Ginger ale is another suggestion.
Another reader noted that the hiccup seemed to predict a pituitary tumor. Several readers wrote that chlorpromazine (Thorazine) was very effective and not at all difficult, while others said although it was helpful, the side effects were horrendous. As always, I am amazed by the diversity of people's experiences and pleased that many people took the time to write to try to help a person who was suffering.
Dear Dr. Roach: I'm well aware of the benefits of a good exercise regime, but I have run across something that interests me. Being of an age when replacement parts -- knees, hips, shoulders etc. -- are becoming the norm among my friends, I've noticed that those with the most vigorous exercise programs prior to surgery seem to have more post-operative problems than those with something more moderate. Is this a problem of muscles being too strong, or is it just a coincidence?
-- V.V.M.
A: Many people believe that exercise causes arthritis, but it seems to be injury that causes arthritis. Regular, moderate exercise appears to be beneficial to the joints.
It is true that injury can be caused by overly vigorous exercise, especially exercises that involve a great deal of sudden stress and especially in people who have not taken the time to gain muscular strength. This strength helps joints remain stable and tends to prevent excess trauma to the joint. While regular exercise does not prevent the development of osteoarthritis (the reason for 90% or more of joint replacements now), exercise certainly improves function and reduces pain.
My experience is that people who were fitter before joint replacement surgery tend to do better than people who weren't. Perhaps some of your friends with aggressive prior exercise regimens were impatient and may have attempted to overdo movements of their joints when they should have been recovering. Having had many patients go through joint replacements, the ones who have done the best are the ones who most closely adhere to their therapist's (and their surgeon's) instructions and advice.
