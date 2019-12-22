Dear Dr. Roach: Can new technology help with movement disorder?

Dear Dr. Roach: My 18-year-old niece has Friedreich's ataxia and is getting used to living in her dorm but requires a walker or wheelchair to get around. We know that there isn't a cure or really any treatment outside of some potential drug trials and that the long-term prognosis is dire. But could a CRISPR type of technology hold promise?
-- I.C.N.
A: Friedreich's ataxia is a hereditary disease that causes poor coordination of movement. It's caused by a genetic mutation in the frataxin gene. At present, there are no treatments available that can stop or even slow the progression of the disease. Without disease-modifying treatment, the average age that people succumb to this disease is 37, although some people can live into their 60s.
CRISPR-Cas9 is a system that allows precise insertion of genes into a person's DNA. This system has been used in mouse models to remove abnormal DNA in the gene and restore the function of the gene protein. In theory, it holds promise for human treatment; in reality, there are many hurdles to overcome. There is very active research being done into gene therapy for many diseases, including Friedreich's ataxia.
Even if the gene editing possible with CRISPR-Cas9, or a similar, potentially even more powerful system, is not used in actual people with the illness, it has enabled scientists to learn a great deal more about the disease, and potentially to find new kinds of more traditional treatments.
Dear Dr. Roach: Are there any trace amounts of mercury in flu shots?
-- D.K.
A: There is no metallic mercury in flu shots. A preservative called thiomersal is used in some flu shots (those in multidose vials), and this contains a small amount of organic mercury called ethyl mercury. The body is able to excrete ethyl mercury within weeks. Expert groups, such as the World Health Organization, have concluded that the tiny amount of ethyl mercury in flu vaccines is safe.
However, some people prefer not to get any preservative, so single dose vaccines are available. Those are preservative-free.