Dear Dr. Roach: Can new technology help with movement disorder?

Dear Dr. Roach: My 18-year-old niece has Friedreich's ataxia and is getting used to living in her dorm but requires a walker or wheelchair to get around. We know that there isn't a cure or really any treatment outside of some potential drug trials and that the long-term prognosis is dire. But could a CRISPR type of technology hold promise?

-- I.C.N.

A: Friedreich's ataxia is a hereditary disease that causes poor coordination of movement. It's caused by a genetic mutation in the frataxin gene. At present, there are no treatments available that can stop or even slow the progression of the disease. Without disease-modifying treatment, the average age that people succumb to this disease is 37, although some people can live into their 60s.

CRISPR-Cas9 is a system that allows precise insertion of genes into a person's DNA. This system has been used in mouse models to remove abnormal DNA in the gene and restore the function of the gene protein. In theory, it holds promise for human treatment; in reality, there are many hurdles to overcome. There is very active research being done into gene therapy for many diseases, including Friedreich's ataxia.

