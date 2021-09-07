Dear Dr. Roach: Cancer risk from low number of CT scans is minimal

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had two CT scans: one eight years ago of my pelvis and abdomen, and one this year of my brain, neck and chest. I am very worried this will cause me to get cancer. Do I need to be concerned about developing cancer due to these CT scans?

-- N.W.

A: Generally, for an individual, the risk of cancer from a CT scan or two is very low.

Whether medical radiation increases the rate of cancer is debated, but most authorities feel that large amounts of radiation, especially when repeated, may increase the risk of developing certain cancers, especially leukemias. Published estimates for the risk of developing cancer from a CT scan range from 0.08% for a single CT scan (at age 45) to 1 in 500 (if done at age 20). Another study estimated a 1.9% increased risk of cancer from 30 years of annual CT scans starting at age 45.

Physicians ordering these CT scans must be aware that there is a cost to ordering them that goes beyond the financial cost.

DEAR DR. ROACH: At 89 years old, I watch TV, read the papers and struggle to stay awake. I take my meds as instructed, including senior vitamins. Is this part of the aging process?

-- A.F.

A: Although everybody ages differently, it is common that older people get tired at earlier hours than they used to when younger. However, a good many medications may cause sleepiness and difficulty concentrating, and it is certainly worth a chat with your pharmacist to see whether any you are taking might be causing this, and with your doctor to see whether any you might be taking could be changed, if appropriate.

Senior vitamins probably have little benefit in keeping older adults awake, and have never been shown to have benefit in keeping people healthy, so long as the person is eating a reasonable diet.

There are many medical conditions that can cause easy fatigue. Obstructive sleep apnea is one that frequently goes undiagnosed for years.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on how to find veins for getting blood. I have infusions every three weeks and have very thin veins that roll. I'm also 74 years old. There are a couple of tricks the nurses use for me:

1. As you mentioned, heat. They wrap both lower arms in those heated blankets the infusion center has on hand and let them warm for 10-15 minutes.

2. They will set a tourniquet both above and below the area they'll try to enter. One just above the wrist, and one below the elbow.

3. They also have a little vein reader machine. Like looking at bones on an X-ray, this shows the blood vessels, where the valves are, etc., in real time.

I hope this helps the letter writer.

-- E.C.

A: I appreciate the advice from E.C. I have seen the "vein reader machine," which uses near-infrared light and lasers to identify blood vessels. I wish we had had those when I was a medical house officer.

