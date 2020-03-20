Dear Dr. Roach: Cancers can start in one organ the spread to another

Dear Dr. Roach: With great interest, I read your recent article about small cell lung cancer and the connection to the brain. My husband died from small cell lung cancer in 2014. He was a very clear thinker, but gradually acted very strangely over the two years he lived with the disease. There was never a cancer check of his brain.

Can the cancer actually START in the brain and metastasize into the lungs? How long does it take to wander from the lung to the brain?

-- A.

A: I am sorry about your husband. It can take a very long time before you can look back on the life of a person you loved with more joy and less pain.

Cancers often start in one organ and spread to another. Depending on the type of cancer, the pattern is usually reliable. However, there are some tumors that metastasize (this means to spread, from the Greek roots for "change" and "placement") in ways that are surprising. For example, stomach, intestinal and even breast cancers can metastasize to the ovary, which is then called a Krukenberg tumor.